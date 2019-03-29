Softly contoured with gentle waves that run from end to end, the SONNEMAN Lighting Corso LED Linear Suspension washes illumination from above to clarify its surroundings with a warm white light. Made from metal and suspended by two adjustable cable cords, the Corso LED Linear Suspension is a fixture that projects high powered LED illumination for powerful task lighting performance.



SONNEMAN - A Way of Light is the namesake of founder and lighting designer Robert Sonneman. It was formed to create contemporary lighting that best exemplifies today's cosmopolitan American style. Sonneman Lighting fixtures are elegant and refined, decidedly modern yet clearly influenced by classic 20th century period styles.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens