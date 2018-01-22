Copper Standing Bowl - Large
These sand cast aluminum bowls are coated in copper and elevated off the table surface by their architecturally inspired planar legs. The unique stance and food safe coating makes each bowl an ideal room center piece or kitchen fruit bowl. The copper coating is left unfinished so that it can develop a natural patina over time or maintain its shine through polishing. Sand cast in the state of Pennsylvania, food safe copper plating in Brooklyn, New York.