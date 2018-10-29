Bring out the brass, carry the copper.

Giving the table—any table—a festive gleam has never been easier. Spun aluminum makes these trays lightweight, an interior coating of enamel makes them food-safe, and copper or brass plating on the trays' exterior makes them look like holiday baubles. We’re reaching for them in every size: Bring out a couple mugs, a creamer, and sugar bowl on the large tray and leave it on your breakfast table; set a medium-sized one out on a table near the door to catch keys and other doodads or in the wash room with pretty bottles arranged on top; and keep the smallest on your dresser to house jewelry.

Made in: India



Made of: Aluminum with copper or brass plating and an enamel interior.

Size: Small is 8" in diameter x 1" HMedium is 11.125" in diameter x 1" HLarge is 15.175" in diameter x 1.25" H

Maker: Hawkins New York

Photography by Ty Mecham.