Hawkins New York's grey enamel Louise line are a favorite in the Shop, and now there’s a planter version, all polished to perfection in gleaming brass or copper. The spun aluminum makes these planters lightweight, and the metallic plating on the trays’ outside makes them positively beam in the sunshine. We’re packing the small with succulents and baby cacti, and the large with herbs like rosemary and thyme.

Made in: India

Made of: Aluminum with copper or brass plating.

Size: Small is 6" H and 6" in diameter, Large is 8" H and 8" in diameter

Sourced from: Hawkins New York

Photography by Rocky Luten