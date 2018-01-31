Combine the usefulness of a tray with the good looks of a classic side table and you’ll get this elegant hybrid of the two. Made from lightweight powder-coated steel, it’s both easily portable and slender enough to nestle into a corner of any room. The tray-like top and the additional shelf on the bottom of the table make it ideal for use as a modern bar cart, or for stacking with dinnerware in the dining room or potted plants in the garden.



Photo courtesy of Food52