The Copacabana chair was created in 1955 by Mathieu Mategot. The construction is based on a curved tubular frame surrounding the round seat and the back made of perforated sheet metal, ending with the continuous rear legs. The loose cushion is made in leather or fabric with matching buttons and piping. Mathieu Matégot created his legendary pieces in the 1950s. The three-legged Nagasaki Chair is Matégot ́s best known piece. Besides the Copacabana chair the collection consists of Nagasaki chair, Nagasaki stool, Kangourou sofa table, Dedal shelves, Coat rack, Demon shelves and Trolley. All models are made of powder-lacqered steel.

Chair is priced in Gubi Black Leather. Numerous other fabrics and colors available upon request.