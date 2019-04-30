notNeutral's collaboration with the Cooper Hewitt draws upon the museum’s rich history and extensive archives, giving new life to historic designs. This collection features the Crevel pattern from the Cooper Hewitt's textile archive. Originally designed by René Crevel in 1920 as a wallcovering in a soft gray-and-pink colorway, notNeutral's new collection offers a modern interpretation of the Crevel pattern by increasing the contrast and adding vibrant pops of color.

Available in yellow, green, orange, and periwinkle—or as a set of all four colors.

In this set: Set of (8) coupe plates. Fine porcelain. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe. 8.5" diameter.

Photo Courtesy of AHA Life