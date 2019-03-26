Muuto Control Table Lamp
$205
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Muuto’s Control table lamp features a playful design that refers to Hi-Fi equipment and industrial control panels. The minimalist light consists of a simple E27 bulb and knob that Swedish TAF Architects has set on display on a rectangular metal tray.
Due to its compact size, the lamp can be placed on nightstands, windowsills, shelves and other narrow settings. Control makes a pleasant decor object and provides an even light that will illuminate also dark corners.
Photo courtesy of Finnish Design Shop