The Conic 2 Seater Sofa Sectional offers comfort, style, and durability all within one modern outdoor sectional. The contemporary sofa features a decorative weave that runs along the exterior frame of the sofa and soft, plush cushions for a pleasant seated experience while enjoying the outdoors. Aside from offering a clean design and comfort, the sectional brings the convenience of minimal upkeep as its upholstery and foam core are quite weather hardy.