Crafted by 22 Design Studio, the pen is housed in a high-density concrete barrel, which despite the material’s solidity displays visual and tactile elegance. The ridges cast along the pen’s length form a natural grip are intended to erode and fit your grip with everyday use. The end result isn’t just a concrete pen (cool) but a concrete pen that is uniquely yours (awesome). A sleek, stainless steel cap hides the 0.7mm point and also elevates the contemporary look of the pen. Naturally, because the concrete is sure to last decades, the black ink cartridge in the pen is easily replaceable.