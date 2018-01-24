Novel Studios' Concrete Candle design isn’t like most others—when the wax is gone, instead of being left with a glass or ceramic container, what remains is a concrete sculpture. A design piece that comes in a thick and heavy concrete base, 100 percent soy wax and pure cotton wicks, each is hand-poured and crafted in Brooklyn, New York. It's subtly dosed with notes of Novel Studios' unique essential oil scent blend, cedar-wood underlined by notes of Palmarosa character, and adds personality to spaces with an appealing raw aesthetic.

Made in the United States.

