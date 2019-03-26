In a quest to create a playful, interactive lighting design that makes the user aware of the exact moment the light is turned on and off, the HCWD studio has come up with the Concrete Brick Lamp. Safe to say, you’ve probably never seen a night light like this one before.

The brick-shaped lamp is activated by raising it on one side and put to sleep by placing it face down. Easy.

You can put the lamp upright on either side to direct the light. And thanks to the wireless design, you can take the brick lamp anywhere with you, whether you just want to go into the kitchen at night or if you’re enjoying a glass of wine in your garden after admiring the sunset.

