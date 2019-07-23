One of the very first women to graduate with a degree in architecture from Politecnico di Milano, Anna Castelli Ferrieri went on to become a prominent architect and designer before co-founding Kartell with her husband, Giulio Castelli, in 1949. Named for componibile, Italian for "modular," her ingenious Componibili Storage Unit (1969) consists of three individual storage modules that each come equipped with a sliding front door and tongue-and-groove design to offer accessible, stackable storage. Suitable for use anywhere in the home or office to keep clutter under control. Made in Italy.

