The Compendium Suspension is an essential and functional ceiling lighting providing a powerful light output on the planes. Dimmable by wall control with direct down light or indirect up light installation, the Compendium suspension adds flexibility to any space's luminous ambiance.

Luceplan, established in 1978, creates contemporary, Made in Italy lighting and fans with exceptional quality. Their democratic designs are free from clichés and blend new technologies with enduring style, function and efficiency. From the intricate Hope Suspension, named after the brilliant 45 carat diamond, to the innovative Curl Table Lamp, with its crescent moon shaped curve and LED bulb, their products have won numerous international awards and developed a popular following.



Photo Courtesy of Lucepan