To create his Como Collection (2007), Italian designer Giorgio Soressi enlisted one of the most widely respected companies in Italy. Located near Lake Como, this family-run business is still producing best-in-class sofas and chairs for many prestigious retailers to this day, blending design, research, cutting-edge technologies and artisanal techniques. The elegant and extremely well-constructed Como Collection is built with solid steel frames and cast-aluminum legs. Contrasting that heft and stability are cushions that scream, "You’ve got to sit here!" with their goose feather filling and variable-density foam that’s firmer in front for support. Two Como Throw Pillows included. Made in Italy.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach