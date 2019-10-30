Hand-poured candle from Woodlot. Petroleum, gmo, and phthalate free. Recyclable glass jar. Cotton core wicks. 40+ hour burn time. Available in the following scents:

Recharge: Rosemary and peppermint

Wildwoods: Balsam, fir and clove

Cinder: Vetiver, cedar, orange and cinnamon

Original: Eucalyptus, sandalwood and sweet orange

Flora: Lavender, orange, bergamot, cedarwood and patchouli

Cascadia: Cedar, sandalwood and patchouli

Photo Courtesy of Need Supply Co.