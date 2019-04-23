Daniel Debiasi & Federico Sandrih from the Something Design Studio have expanded the Stelton Collar coffee and bar collection Studio with a stylish teapot made from matt, black porcelain featuring a wooden handle. Just like the other products from the series, Stelton’s jug impresses with its Scandinavian design and a simple yet distinctive silhouette.The rubber tree wood handle ensures a secure grip when pouring hot drinks. The combination of light wood combined with black, matt porcelain results in a harmonious and natural appearance that reflects the elegant Italian, as well as minimalist Nordic style.