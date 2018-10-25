Hario's unique bottle features a built-in filter specifically made for cold brewing coffee using the "mizudashi" method.

"Mizudashi" is a cold brewing method, in which cold water is used from the beginning instead of hot water. As the brewing takes place slowly over time, the flavor intrinsic to tea leaves and coffee beans comes out.

By just adding coffee grounds and water, you can make iced coffee. Put coffee grounds in the strainer, and set the lid. Place the spout and slowly pour small amounts of water over the coffee. Once filled, place the cap and gently shake the bottle to start the extraction. Refrigerate for approximately 8 hours before serving.

Photo Courtesy of Hario