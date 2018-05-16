Bruer Cold Bruer
Once we tried cold brewed coffee, we didn't look back. But we didn't know how easy it is to make it ourselves at home until now. Using the slow-drip brewing process, this cold brewer reveals the natural sweetness in coffee while producing a less acidic and less bitter cup. It's sweet and slightly chocolate-y tasting, and just what we crave on a hot summer morning.
An adjustable drip rate produces 20 ounces of concentrated coffee in as few as 4 hours. Perfect to start brewing before bed or while at work -- cold brew coffee stays fresh for weeks so you can always have some on hand.
Made of: Borosilicate glass, silicone, 304 stainless steel (comes with 100 filters)
Size: 5" x 10.5"
Sourced from: Bruer
Photography by Bobby Lin