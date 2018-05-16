Once we tried cold brewed coffee, we didn't look back. But we didn't know how easy it is to make it ourselves at home until now. Using the slow-drip brewing process, this cold brewer reveals the natural sweetness in coffee while producing a less acidic and less bitter cup. It's sweet and slightly chocolate-y tasting, and just what we crave on a hot summer morning.

An adjustable drip rate produces 20 ounces of concentrated coffee in as few as 4 hours. Perfect to start brewing before bed or while at work -- cold brew coffee stays fresh for weeks so you can always have some on hand.

Made of: Borosilicate glass, silicone, 304 stainless steel (comes with 100 filters)

Size: 5" x 10.5"

Sourced from: Bruer

Photography by Bobby Lin