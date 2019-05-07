Launched as a Kickstarter campaign in 2014, the Clug Clip Bike Rack designed by Vancouver-based Hurdler Studios is a minimal storage solution for your two-wheeled steed. Acting as a miniature bike stand, the Clug easily screws into the wall and comes in three sizes to accommodate road bike, hybrid bike, or mountain bike tires. You can mount the Clug lower to hold your bike up on two wheels, as pictured above, or attach it higher to give the bike the appearance of hanging. Named for the sound it makes, the Clug is a space-saving solution and a way to proudly display your ride.

Photo Courtesy of Clug