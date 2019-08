"By mixing together clear white glass with high-luminosity LEDs, Cloudy is a ray of sun after the rain!" So says designer Mathieu Lehanneur of the Fabbian Cloudy Flushmount. Lehanneur has whimsically created a glass cloud that is, well, "clouded" around the top perimeter of the fixture, allowing high power (and energy efficient) light to shine through the clearing in the gradient glass shade. Very inventive.



Photo Courtesy of Lumens