Vitamin's Cloak Pendent Lamp uses a glass cloak to encase a beautifully crafted wooden sphere.The lamp seems to hover weightlessly over the oak or walnut sphere which contains an LED spotlight, for a powerful yet dispersed glow. These lights are both beautiful and functional, applicable for both home and commercial environments.One 35 watt 400 lumens, 120 volt 3000K 80CRI LED bulb is included. 2m adjustable cable included