The Slamp Clizia Ceiling/Wall Light unites soft geometry, handcrafted detail and material innovation in a glowing cluster of interlocked squares. Manually assembled, the numerous pieces are made from the patented and recyclable material Opalflex® which resembles cut sea glass. The semi-translucent chips coalesce in to a silky grouping that diffuse the light around the entire fixture, contributing a soft ambience from the center and splashing light against the wall or ceiling.

Photo Courtesy of YLighting