The Penelope is a queen size, space-saving wall bed. For those in the market for the ultimate space-saving queen wall beds in NYC and beyond, the Penelope is a great option. This attractive and comfortable bed disappears when not in use. The unit, when closed , is almost completely undetectable. You can even decorate the unit to further match the rest of your room’s décor to further blend the Penelope in with the space.



Photo courtesy of Resource Furniture