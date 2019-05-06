Now there’s an easy way to enjoy the AT-LP60BK-BT wireless belt-drive turntable straight out of the box. This turntable/speaker system combines the AT-LP60BK-BT with a powerful wireless speaker to give you great-sounding audio from your vinyl with no additional audio equipment required. Set the turntable up in one room, pair it with the speaker, place the speaker anywhere within the 30-foot operating range, and then sit back and enjoy your records!