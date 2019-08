This ice mold makes one extra large, crystal clear ice cube, perfect for a pour of your favorite spirit or craft cocktail. To use the mold, simply fill with water and place in the freezer overnight. The insulated sleeve causes the ice to freeze from the top down, forcing any bubbles or impurities to the base of the mold. Once frozen simply break the mold apart to release your clear ice cube, and enjoy.

Photo Courtesy of W&P Design