Heirloom-worthy cast iron oven — a centuries-old kitchen essential.



Meet Milo — the heritage-quality cast iron that you can afford without inheriting. Long recognized for its strength and durability, cast iron has been relied on for centuries, not just in the kitchen, but as a prime building material for bridges, railways, and skyscrapers. So yeah, it’s pretty tough stuff. But aside from its durability, it’s also known for its excellent heat retention and distribution — so you can see why chefs love it for any tough-on-cookware type cooking, like braising, slow-cooking, and roasting.

Features:

Polished and finished by hand, then sprayed with two coats of enamel and fired twice for an extremely durable and attractive finish

The enamel is engineered to resist staining and dulling

Cast iron provides even heat distribution and excellent heat retention

Works well on all heat sources

Timeless design for oven-to-table presentation



Join Huckberry’s 1 million+ adventure community. We deliver the coolest gear at the best prices, inspirational stories, and a hell of a lot more to your inbox every week. Membership is free and takes seconds.