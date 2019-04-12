This is NOT your grandma's credenza. It's better. Much better. Our Classic Credenza may look like an iconic mid-century piece, but this one is equipped with the modern conveniences you expect from media storage. The Classic Credenza is built with reinforced mitered joints, which allow the wood grain to wrap around the piece in one fluid sweep, showcasing the beauty of the locally-harvested, solid wood. The solid wood doors are grain matched and roll open with smooth sliding hardware. The interior has adjustable shelves and wire management portals that allow for unlimited media configurations. The Classic Credenza is finished with a durable, clear lacquer that will hold up to your sweatiest cocktails. Because let's face it, no one has the time to mess with polishing furniture anymore, not even grandma.

Eastvold Furniture is a small company based in Minnesota that uses ethically harvested lumber in the construction of their furniture.

Photo Courtesy of HORNE