Designed by Antonio Citterio, and made in Germany by Axor - Hansgrohe, the Citterio 2-Spray High Arc Kitchen Faucet Pull Down pairs together classic design with modern sensibilities. The 360° swiveling, pull down spout offers optimal mobility when washing large pots and pans. Constructed from solid brass, this stylish faucet will remain a striking and functional addition to your kitchen for many years to come. Select between a Chrome or Steel Optik finish to fit your kitchen's décor.



Photo Courtesy of Build.com