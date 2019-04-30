The Louis Poulsen Cirque Pendant captures the thrill and spectacle of attending the fair, sparking fond memories of carnival games and sweets with a candy-colored aluminum shade. The deep pear shape creates an attractive amount of down light, creating a well-lit atmosphere while making a statement on its own. The unexpected color combinations are quite daring, painting broad strokes of personality on each pendant—big or small.

When you hear the name Louis Poulsen, you think distinctive modern Danish lighting. From the classic icons of the 1920s to more recent pieces, all Louis Poulsen lighting is created based on a deep-felt respect for architecture, understanding the emotional effect of lighting and the belief that shadow is just as aesthetically important as light. All three aspects manifest themselves in the sculptural layering and comfortable, glare-free light of Louis Poulsen pendants, wall, table and floor lamps.