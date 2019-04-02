Unidentified lighting object. Certainly capable of eliciting bemused puzzlement at first glance, the Pablo Circa LED Pendant doesn't neatly fit the preconceptions of what a pendant should look like. Or act like. Or even light like. Circa's super-thin LED flat-panel saucer offers a consistent output of warm, even and glare-free illumination while allowing flexible provisions as to where that light is directed by leveraging the shade's 45° of tilt and 360° of rotation.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens