A cursory glance at the Pablo Circa LED Floor Lamp will have you believing the future truly is now. Replacing the traditional shade with a fluid flat panel LED disc that incorporates 360° of rotation and 45° of tilt provides light that is balanced, glare-free and supremely adjustable. Oh, and pretty cool. An integrated USB port and touch dimmer - allowing for three levels of illumination - can be found on the stem, right at seating level.

