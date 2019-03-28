Rich Brilliant Willing Cinema 4 12 Plated Chandelier
$11,010
The newly-launched Cinema Chandelier makes a bold statement with minimal effort, featuring a simple circular frame in a rich metal or powder coated finish embellished by the warm glow of opal glass fixtures. Evocative of Old Hollywood’s charm, Cinema’s theatrical features are customizable to various compositions: The rings are available in stackable four-, six- or eight-foot diameters.Made in USA
Photo courtesy of Rich Brilliant Willing