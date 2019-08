Designed in 1952, the George Nelson Bubble Lamps by Herman Miller were important in defining mid-century modern design, and are so iconic that they are part of the permanent collection of the MoMA in New York.

Made with a spray-coated plastic originally made for the military, the George Nelson Cigar Bubble Wall Sconce features a bead-shaped steel frame that is slightly visible through the shade.



Photo Courtesy of Lumens