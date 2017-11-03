An entirely handcrafted piece, Chroniker merges art and technology through the beautiful combination of honey tone Teak, silky smooth Cedar and old school fluorescent tubes.



A masterpiece of Nuvitron art deco design, Chroniker incorporates the coolest VFD technology rescued from the former Soviet Union. When electrons hit the phosphor layer; photons visible to the human eye produce a blue-ish glow due to the effect of cathodoluminescent.

Nuvitron enhanced this amazing piece of art with practical functionality. Chroniker will tell you the time and wake you up in style with its alarm function. Its design is focused on creating the most comfortable experience for you.

You’ll notice that four interactive LED´s are used as a friendly configuration assistance and that different modes light up different colors, while the light brightness changes according to the time.



