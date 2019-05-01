Over the years, Sandy Chilewich has expanded her tabletop collection with both natural and synthetic materials in varied textures and colors. Today, she continues to redefine how people dress their dining spaces, motivated by a desire to represent the luxury of premium knitwear in woven textiles that are cleanable, durable and sustainable. Her Stitch Placemats (2015) feature brightly colored yarns alternately brought to the surface and then floated on the back in a crisscross pattern using a technique called "tissue pick." They’re constructed of eco-friendly TerraStrand vinyl yarn treated with Microban to inhibit growth of bacteria, mold and mildew. Suitable for use indoors and out. Wash by hand with soap and water. Made in U.S.A.