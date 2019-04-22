Designed by Benjamin Cherner for the Cherner Chair Company, this task chair takes Cherner beyond its classic lounge chair construction into a distinctive task chair that can be used alongside Cherner’s Studio Desk. It is available with or without arms, and includes a base with five wheels, as shown on the right. Crafted from molded plywood in walnut, beech, red gum, black lacquer, orange and white lacquer finishes, the task chair can be used with a variety of different desk styles. With its classic silhouette, the Cherner Studio Task Chair creates a refreshed midcentury modern look that will complement contemporary interior spaces.

Photo: Courtesy of DWR