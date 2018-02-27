Ever since Benjamin Cherner began reintroducing his father's midcentury designs in 1999, a number of iconic seating pieces have been brought back into production. Based off of Norman Cherner's 1958 design, the Cherner Lounge Armchair reflects the exact detailing that was found in his original drawings and specifications. Produced entirely in the U.S.A., it's made up of a plywood shell, solid bentwood arms, and a laminated wood base. Its fluid teardrop silhouette and high-quality construction make it a timeless example of American craftsmanship. You can choose from four different finishes and configurations. It's shown here with a coordinating ottoman.