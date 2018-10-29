Ditch the plastic wrap.

How do you store your artisan cheese? Wrapped in plastic, probably (that’s how most people do it). But just because it’s the most common way, doesn’t mean it’s the best—and in fact, wrapping cheese in plastic really isn’t very good for the cheese. Cheese needs to "breathe" and eliminate excess moisture as it ages; otherwise it will age too quickly, and no one wants moldy cheese. That’s why we’re so excited about the Cheese Vault: it’s a brilliantly simple (and reusable!) cheese storage solution. Place any hard cheese in the silicone container (remove the divider if you have one big piece of cheese, or leave it in for two smaller pieces—and don’t worry about their flavors mixing), write the name of the cheese directly on the container, and pop it in the fridge. The base and top are designed to wick away moisture, and the container has a snug lid so other fridge flavors won’t make their way into your cheese’s taste. Once you’ve eaten it all up, simply wipe away the name of the old cheeses and start all over again.

Made in: China

Made of: Food-grade silicone (BPA-free)

Size: 6" L x 4" W x 3.5" H

Maker:Capabunga

Photography by Rocky Luten