The Kartell Charles Ghost Stool features the rounded, slightly upturned legs characteristic of the classic high stools of the 1800s. Constructed from a single block of polycarbonate, Charles Ghost is indestructible and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Available in three heights and a variety of colors.

Founded in 1949 by Giulio and Anna Castelli, Kartell has become the world leader—and innovator—in the realm of molded plastic furniture. Headquartered in Italy, Kartell works with designers worldwide to create their distinctive line of modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Dedication to discovering and employing new technologies and manufacturing methods results in a growing line of durable, stylish and cutting edge products.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens