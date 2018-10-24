Charles and Ray Eames House of Cards

The Eameses designed the original House of Cards in 1952. Exemplifying the design duo’s appreciation for the uncommon beauty of common things, the slotted cards display a rich assortment of photographs from the animal, mineral and vegetable kingdoms on one side, and an asterisk (used as the current Eames Office logo) on the other.

The House of Cards can be assembled together to form fantastic structures both large and small.

Photo Courtesy of Eames Office