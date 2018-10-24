USPS Charles and Ray Eames Collectible Sheet of Sixteen 42 Cent Stamps

$12.85
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites

On June 17, 2008, in Santa Monica, California, the Postal Service issued a pane of 42-cent stamps honoring Charles and Ray Eames in a pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) commemorative sheet of sixteen. Derry Noyes of Washington, DC, designed the stamps. 

Honoring the husband-and-wife design team Charles and Ray Eames, this commemorative sheet of sixteen stamps represents the breadth of their extraordinary body of creative work, which includes architecture, furniture, film, and exhibits. 

  • New sheet of (16) stamps (catalog #4333) no longer sold by USPS. 
  • Features 16 Eames design images.

Photo Courtesy of Amazon