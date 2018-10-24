USPS Charles and Ray Eames Collectible Sheet of Sixteen 42 Cent Stamps

On June 17, 2008, in Santa Monica, California, the Postal Service issued a pane of 42-cent stamps honoring Charles and Ray Eames in a pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) commemorative sheet of sixteen. Derry Noyes of Washington, DC, designed the stamps.

Honoring the husband-and-wife design team Charles and Ray Eames, this commemorative sheet of sixteen stamps represents the breadth of their extraordinary body of creative work, which includes architecture, furniture, film, and exhibits.



New sheet of (16) stamps (catalog #4333) no longer sold by USPS.

Features 16 Eames design images.

