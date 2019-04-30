Around a modern dining table, the Carl Hansen CH47 Side Chair adds simple Shaker-style charm and comfort. Designed by Hans J. Wegner in 1965, CH47 has a minimalist frame softened by the curves of the round peg legs and gentle curve of the back slats. The unique seat – woven out of paper cord – is lightweight yet quite strong and supportive.



When he founded his company in 1908 in Odense, Denmark, Carl Hansen was determined to prove that high-quality craftsmanship and efficient mass production could work well together. To this day, Carl Hansen & Son furniture – mostly the continually popular Danish Modern designs of the 1930s through the 1960s – is swiftly produced by hand, combining the best materials possible with traditional woodworking techniques and the latest manufacturing technologies.