For 58 years, Danish designer Hans Wegner conceived memorable, comfortable, stunning furniture for Carl Hansen & Søn, the same company that continues to produce his authentic works today. Known as the "chair-maker of chair-makers," Wegner was a prolific designer with a unique ability to bring an elegant lightness to sturdy, long-lasting chairs that continues to be unmatched today. His CH36 Side Chair (1962) is expertly fashioned with a solid wood frame and handwoven paper cord seat, reflecting its designer’s appreciation for Shaker craftsmanship. Made in Denmark.