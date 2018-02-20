Generally regarded as the "chair-maker of chair-makers," Hans J. Wegner designed more than 500 chairs over the course of his prolific career, in addition to other memorable pieces such as cabinets, desks and tables. Almost all of the world’s major design museums – from MoMA in New York to Die Neue Sammlung in Munich – feature his furniture in their collections. One of the few oval wooden tables designed by Wegner, the CH338 Oiled Oak Table (1960) not only serves well for everyday use but also rises to the occasion for festivities involving extra guests. It can be expanded with up to two additional leaves (sold separately), with wooden rails on its underside that house extra legs and hardware to support the leaves when inserted. Yet another product of Wegner’s deep respect for wood and its natural characteristics, this handcrafted oil-finished dining table brings an organic softness to the room. Made in Denmark.



Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach