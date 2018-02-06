No kids' table needed. The Carl Hansen CH327 Dining Table with Two Leaves extends to comfortably accommodate up to 14 people. This design by Hans J. Wegner is made mostly out of solid wood with 2 contrasting black MDF leaves, which are easy to attach/easy to remove at each end of the table. For a smaller table, other CH327 models are available with 1 or no leaves (sold separately).



When he founded his company in 1908 in Odense, Denmark, Carl Hansen was determined to prove that high-quality craftsmanship and efficient mass production could work well together. To this day, Carl Hansen & Son furniture--mostly the continually popular Danish Modern designs of the 1930s through the 1960s--is swiftly produced by hand, combining the best materials possible with traditional woodworking techniques and the latest manufacturing technologies.

Photo courtesy of Lumens