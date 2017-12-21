For 58 years, designer Hans Wegner developed memorable, comfortable, stunning furniture for Carl Hansen & Søn, the same company that continues to produce his authentic works today. Known as the "chair-maker of chair-makers" – he conceived over 500 chairs in his lifetime – Wegner was a prolific designer with a unique ability to bestow an elegant lightness on sturdy, long-lasting pieces that remains unmatched today. The CH23 Side Chair (1950) was one of the first chairs that Wegner designed specifically for Carl Hansen & Søn at the start of his career. It’s expertly fashioned with a solid wood frame and handwoven paper cord seat, reflecting his appreciation for Shaker craftsmanship. Made in Denmark.

