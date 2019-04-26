The public was initially reluctant to accept the three-legged CH07: Shell Chair—an edgier piece of work—from Hans J. Wegner, which debuted at the 1963 Furniture Guild Exhibition in Copenhagen. Since it's reintroduction in 1998, the Shell Chair has become an instant classic with attraction to the wavy, airy design. The floating lightness is achieved through the winglike lines and the arched curves of the three tapered, laminated legs. The seat and back are made from form-pressed hardwood laminates and are available in upholstered in fabric or leather.

Photo Courtesy of Carl Hansen & Søn