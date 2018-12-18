Wee white winter wonderland.

Evoke the dreamy sight and peaceful silence of a forest full of snow-capped trees with these miniature ceramic trees, straight from Farmhouse Pottery’s enchanted studio. Mix and match wee balsams and pint-sized pines (the pines are made just for us!), or spring for the complete forest set, which includes one of each tree, as well as a mix of tiny wooden tree friends from the Wood Forest set.

Made in: Woodstock, VT

Made of: American-mined stoneware

Sourced from: Farmhouse Pottery

Photography by Rocky Luten.