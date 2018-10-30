Strike!

Set out a match striker next to your favorite candle and never fumble around for a light again. With 11 styles to choose from, there’s a shape for everyone—the rough, unglazed lower half of each stoneware pot provides the perfect place to strike your match. Or stick a few small wildflowers in one, and you’ve got yourself a bedside table flower arrangement!



Striker is only compatible with strike-anywhere matches. 1 small pack is included.

Made in: Woodstock, Vermont

Made of: Food-safe glazed scratch-resistant stoneware.

Size: Each striker ranges from 1" to 3" W and 1 to 2" H. Includes (1) striker and (1) pack of strike anywhere matches.

Sourced from: Farmhouse Pottery

Photography by James Ransom